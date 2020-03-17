Masses & gatherings suspended for all north country Catholic churches

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Diocese of Ogdensburg is suspending masses and public gatherings for all Catholic churches.
That directive came down from Bishop Terry LaValley Tuesday. It takes effect Wednesday.
A release from the diocese says it's because to the potential COVID-19 has to spread rapidly and affect the most vulnerable people.
Here are guideline form the diocese:
- Priests are encouraged to celebrate the Mass in private.
- At the pastor’s discretion, churches may be open for personal prayer, though in the interest of avoiding large gatherings, prayer services and devotions such as the Stations of the Cross are to be suspended.
- If a church is open for personal prayer, care should be taken to ensure it is thoroughly cleaned daily, including all surfaces, and social distancing is maintained.
- Weddings, funerals, and baptisms may proceed, but attendance should be limited to immediate family and social distancing should be maintained. Fresh water should be used for each baptism. Emergency baptisms will continue to be conferred.
- Individual reception of the Sacrament of Penance (Confession) should continue to be offered, but social distancing and precautions should be implemented during the administration of the Sacrament.
- Pastoral care, including the Anointing of the Sick, will still be available in emergency situations.
