More than 100 people quarantined in north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There are well over 100 people in quarantine in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties due to concerns about COVID-19.
It's a precaution as the virus continues to spread.
As of Tuesday, no one has tested positive for COVID-19 in the north country.
Jefferson County Public Health said the part-time worker at Fort Drum, who tested positive for the new coronavirus, was not tested in Jefferson County.
Meanwhile, public health said it’s monitoring 64 people in quarantine while Fort Drum has another 46 soldiers in quarantine.
The county is no longer tracking the number of tests being administered due to the high demand.
Lewis County Public Health reported Tuesday that 19 people are quarantined in that county.
Officials said 8 have been tested; 4 results were negative and the other 4 are still pending.
The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department said Tuesday that 12 people are currently in quarantine in that county.
Officials said 40 tests have been performed through the county, hospitals and private providers.
Fourteen tests have come back negative; 26 tests are still pending results.
Officials said it can take up to 6 days to get lab results.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.