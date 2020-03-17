Paul R. Brown Jr., 73, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Paul R. Brown Jr., 73, of Parham St., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.
Paul was born on January 9, 1947 in Baltimore, Maryland, son of the late Paul R. and Julia E. (Curley) Brown.
He attended high school in Baltimore and went on to enlist in United States Army during the Vietnam War, serving until 1968 when he joined the reserves and moved to Carthage.
On October 3, 1971 he married Betty A. Goutremout at the St. James Catholic Church.
Paul was employed at the St. Regis Paper Mill in Deferiet for several years. Following its closing, he went on to work various jobs. In the last ten years he was employed at the Neenah Paper Mill in Brownville.
He was an avid exerciser who ran every day. He was also a diehard Baltimore Orioles Baseball fan.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 49 years, Betty A. Brown; his son, Jody Brown and fiancée Michelle Ladaga of Watertown; three sisters-in-law Linda Camidge of Gouverneur; Valerie (Michael) Bigness of Carthage; Lisa (Dave) Camide of Carthage; as well as one niece, Danielle Oakes and a great-niece Janessa Oakes, both of Carthage.
Services will be held privately by the family.
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. and online condolences may be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com
