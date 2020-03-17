Price Chopper to open early exclusively for senior citizens

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Price Chopper is pre-opening all of its grocery stores exclusively to senior citizens from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. every day, beginning on Thursday.
The company said it's an "effort to extend a more protected level of service to members of our communities who are most vulnerable to coronavirus."
Effective Wednesday, all Price Chopper locations will close at 10 p.m. and reopen at 7 a.m. to facilitate the restocking of product and to perform additional preventative sanitation.
The company said all refund, return and raincheck policies have been temporarily suspended because of the uneven flow of product.
“We recognize the importance of our role as a provider of vital goods and services and will continue to adjust our business in response to the (most urgent,) expressed and developing needs of our communities,” said Scott Grimmett, the chain’s president and CEO, in a news release. “Our focus on sanitation and supply chain flow places priority on the customer experience, helping us to reassure customers that the food supply is not in jeopardy.”
