A rainy morning & a drier afternoon

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It will be rainy Tuesday, but mostly just in the morning.
Rain showers will move in and could mix with a little snow in the higher elevations of the Tug Hill and the Adirondacks.
Precipitation changes to all rain as temperatures climb.
Things dry up in the afternoon and skies clear overnight.
Highs will mostly be in the low 40s.
Wednesday starts out sunny with increasing clouds. Highs will be in the low 40s.
Rain starts up Wednesday night and continues throughout Thursday. Highs will be around 50.
Friday is the first full day of spring and will feel like it. It will be rainy, breezy, and have highs around 60.
We'll have sunshine Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid-30s both days.
It will be sunny and in the mid-40s on Monday.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.