Red Cross says blood donations are way down due to coronavirus fears

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Many blood drives have been cancelled because of the COVID-19 outbreak and the American Red Cross says that’s causing a severe shortage.
In a release, the Red Cross said healthy individuals are needed now to donate.
They say nearly 2,700 blood drives have been cancelled nationwide, resulting in about 86,000 fewer blood donations. That’s largely because of people’s fears of congregating in large numbers.
In the Red Cross' Eastern New York Region, 23 drives have been cancelled, which translates to 674 fewer donations.
More than 80 percent of the blood the Red Cross collects come from these drives.
The shortage could impact patients who need surgery, victims of car accidents and other emergencies, or patients suffering from cancer.
Red Cross officials say there is no evidence the coronavirus can be transmitted by blood transfusion. In fact, they say, there have been no reported cases of transmission by transfusion for any respiratory virus.
Officials say they are taking precaution to protect people who give blood and the health care workers staffing the drives.
Appointments to give blood can be scheduled at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED-Cross.
The Red Cross also has a donor app and Blood Donor Skill can be enabled on any Alexa Echo device.
