Robert C. McFerran, 65, of Edwards

EDWARDS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Robert C. McFerran, age 65, of Edwards, NY, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Robert was born on September 8, 1954 in Star Lake, NY to the late James F. and Cynthia M. (Barker) McFerran. He graduated from Edwards Central School in 1972 and then went on to North Country Community College for two years, SUNY Brockport for a year and then graduated from SUNY Potsdam in 1977.
Robert married Kathy Fletcher on July 19, 1975 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Richard officiating. Robert started teaching at Edwards Central School in 1978, and then taught at Newcomb Central School from 1979-1985 and then taught at Moriah Central School from 1985 until his retirement in July of 2012.
He was a former member of the Knights of Columbus. He loved watching sports, especially the Yankees and the Giants. He used to coach, referee and umpire both girls and boy sports in Moriah. He also enjoyed putting in a garden and loved talking with people.
Surviving is his wife Kathy of Edwards; two daughters, Kimberly McFerran and her companion Ben Cimino of Moriah and Joie McFerran and her companion Keith Taruski of St. Albans, VT; a son, James McFerran and his companion Terry Perrier; a brother Paul McFerran of Rocky Hill, CT and a granddaughter, Cabryn Jane McNaughton and another grandchild on the way and several nieces and nephews.
Services at this time are private for the family. There will be a public graveside service later in the spring at Fairview Cemetery in Edwards. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Edwards. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Donations may be made in Robert’s memory to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA, 6718 NY-68, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
