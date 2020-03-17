Salmon Run Mall cuts hours in reaction to virus

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Salmon Run Mall in Watertown is cutting its hours of operation, effective Wednesday.
The mall will be open 11 AM to 7 PM Monday to Saturday, and 11 AM to 5 PM Sundays.
In a statement on the mall’s web site, the mall’s operators note the reduction is prompted by “currently evolving circumstances surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19), combined with the restrictions and closures of restaurants, movie theatres, gyms, and more...”
“Mall walking” is also prohibited outside normal operating hours.
The mall’s food court reportedly remains open for take-out.
At least one mall store, “Hot Topic,” is also closing temporarily because of concerns about the virus.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.