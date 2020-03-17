SMC to open outpatient testing center for COVID-19

Samaritan Medical Center
By Diane Rutherford | March 17, 2020 at 2:24 PM EDT - Updated March 17 at 2:24 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center expects to open an outpatient testing center for COVID-19 by the end of the week.

A hospital spokesperson said SMC is working with the state Department of Health on the details.

Leslie DiStefano, director of communication and public relations, tells 7 News the center will see people by appointment only. She said it will not be a drive-thru facility like those seen in other communities.

She declined to disclose where the center will be, but did say it will be off-site at a vacant SMC property.

DiStefano said more information will be released in the coming days.

