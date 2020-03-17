St. Lawrence County to open war room to fight COVID-19

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County is set to open a war room to fight coronavirus.
Until Monday night, county lawmakers met in legislative chambers.
Now the county is establishing an emergency operations center in the chambers to better coordinate the fight against coronavirus.
Each county department will have someone there, along with state police.
"We on the board of legislators understand our number 1 job is to protect the people of this county and save lives," said David Haggard, St. Lawrence County legislator. "The best thing that I believe we can say at the end of all this is that we over-prepared. We did more than we needed to do. Because if we do that, then we would have saved lives."
The change begins Wednesday.
