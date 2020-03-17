State issues rules for off-premises alcohol sales

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - The New York State Liquor Authority has released its guidelines for bars, restaurants, wineries, breweries, and distilleries to offer alcoholic beverages by takeout or delivery.
All those types of businesses are closed except for takeouts and deliveries. That restriction is in place until at least April 15.
Businesses can only offer the beverages they normally do and only during the hours they're normally open.
Any deliveries of alcoholic beverages must include food.
