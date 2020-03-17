State’s COVID-19 cases expected to peak in 45 days, governor said

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York state has 53,000 hospital beds, but experts tell Gov. Andrew Cuomo that at the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak, the state could need a lot more.
They estimate that 55,000 to 110,000 beds will be needed, and anywhere from 18,600 to 37,000 of them will need to be in intensive care units.
The state has 3,000 ICU beds.
And that peak is expected in 45 days.
Cuomo said the estimates are based on “months and months of data as to how this virus operates.”
So, Cuomo says, the state needs to increases its hospital capacity.
He said the state is asking for retired doctors and nurses to help and is also asking medical students to step up.
The state is also looking for places new hospital beds can be temporarily constructed.
The drastic measures the state took Monday to limit public gatherings are designed to delay the peak, Cuomo said, and, if possible, make it smaller. On Monday, the satet closed schools, theaters, casinos, and gyms. Bars and restaurants were limited to takeouts and deliveries.
He said the state could take more steps to “reduce the spread by reducing the density,” but no decisions have been made.
As of Tuesday morning, the governor said state’s number of confirmed cases exceeded 1,300 and the state has tested more than 10,000 people. Twelve people have died from the disease.
