Troopers suspend child safety seat checks & fingerprinting services

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - State police are suspending employment fingerprinting services and their child safety seat checks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Troopers say although the suspensions are an inconvenience to people, "this is an extraordinary circumstance."
They also recommend that when reporting an emergency to 911 to tell dispatchers if someone in the household is experiencing flu-like symptoms.
"This information will ensure first responders can prepare to prevent the spread of any illnesses," police said.
People can look out for state police announcements at nyspnews.com and at state police accounts on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
