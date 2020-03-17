Tuesday afternoon update: how coronavirus affects the north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Closings and cancellations continue to roll in and plans to continue to shift as people to settle into the realities of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The state is scrambling to meet the expected demand in health care professionals and hospital beds for when the outbreak peaks in an estimated 45 days.
The state’s death toll from the disease reached 12 and the number of confirmed cases surpassed 1,300.
The Diosese of Ogdensburg has indefinitely suspended masses and public gatherings at all north country Catholic churches.
The Jefferson County Probation Department has closed all its offices except the main office. And there’s a number that people on probation should call.
There are no confirmed cases reported in Jefferson, Lewis,and St. Lawrence counties, but Clinton and Onondaga counties have three cases between them. Two of them are hospitalized and one is critical.
The American Red Cross is waving the red flag as cornovirus fears have taken a toll on the numbers of blood donations.
An iconic Canton restaurant and pizzeria closed its doors until further notice.
Lewis County shut down its DMV office.
Now that bars and restaurant can only offer takeout and deliveries, the state liquor authority has issued its guidelines for how businesses can include alcoholic beverages.
The traditional Irish flag raising for St. Patrick’s Day had few in attendance. The event was streamed live on Facebook.
