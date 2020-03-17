Virtual visits to doctors becoming more popular

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - As we hear more and more to stay inside away from people, there's an increase in people seeing the doctor over the internet.
It's a medical visit without needing to step into the office.
Quickmed Urgent Care has a telemedicine service called a virtual visit. That's an appointment done online through video conference.
Practice Manager Milly Smith says the number of appointments is going up.
"Since Friday, we've had about four. So, on the average, we had four in a month and in the last four days we've had about four," she said.
Smith says the increase appears to be connected to the coronavirus. But, not from people concerned they might have it.
"Most of the patients that are using the virtual visit option are calling for other reasons because they don't want to come into the facility because they don't want to get infected with anything potentially life-threatening," said Smith.
According to Smith, people seeking a test have been coming into the office. But, she says staff can virtually check to see if a test is needed at all.
"We can talk to the patient, we can educate and that's what this is all about right now is just educating patients as to why they don't need to be tested," she said.
Patients set up a virtual visit on Quikmed's website and are emailed a link to the appointment. When it's time, they'll be seen over the phone by a health care provider.
"It's wonderful. You stay home. The weather was bad that day; I wasn't feeling well," said Debra Sheridan, who has had a virtual appointment in the past.
She says it could be effective in reducing any potential exposure to something like COVID-19.
“It still gives you the opportunity to stay home where you wouldn’t be exposed to things that are more worrisome,” she said.
