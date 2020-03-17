Watertown City Hall closed, some workers told to stay home

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown City Hall will be closed to the public starting on Wednesday and non-essential city employees have been told to stay home.
This is until further notice.
Police, fire, water treatment, sewage treatment, refuse, bus, and paratransit services will continue as normal. Water and sewer repairs will be made on an emergency basis.
The library and municipal arena will remain closed.
Officials said 30 to 35 seasonal workers with the Parks and Recreation Department will be temporarily out of work once the ice is removed from the arena this week.
All business with city departments must be conducted by telephone or email.
A drop box will be in place next to the City Hall Sterling Street entrance later this week for items that need to be delivered. Until that is in place, the book depository at the library can be used.
With the reduced staffing, city is asking for the public’s patience. It will take city employees longer to respond, but they will get to you.
The following are telephone numbers for city departments:
Assessment Department – 315-785-7760
City Clerk’s Office – 315-785-7780
City Manager’s Office – 315-785-7730
Code Enforcement Office – 315-785-7735
Comptroller’s Department – 315-785-7754
Engineering Department – 315 - 785-7740
Human Resources – 315-785-7732
Parks and Recreation – 315-785-7775
Planning Department – 315-785-7734
Public Works Department – 315-785-7842
Purchasing – 315-785-7749
Water Department- 315-785-7757
Contact information, including email addresses, can also be found at www.watertown-ny.gov.
For further information contact City Manager Kenneth Mix at 785-7730.
