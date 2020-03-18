Brian K. Fuller, 46, of Hammond

HAMMOND, N.Y. (WWNY) - Brian K. Fuller, 46, Route 37, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 15th.
He was born February 26, 1974 in Carthage, son of Arthur and Nancy Fuller. He was raised by Carl and Kathy Cook of Evans Mills. He was educated in Carthage Schools.
He was a career truck driver, most recently working for Maple Lane Transport, Philadelphia, NY.
Brian loved dogs, snowmobiling, cliff diving and driving fast.
He is survived by his companion Marcy Diamond, with whom he resided, a son, Keith Fuller, Craigsville, West Virginia, a daughter, Kylee Fuller, Boaz, Alabama and two grandchildren.
There will be no services.
Memorial donations may be made to his daughter Kylee Fuller 7219 Leeth Gap Road, Boaz, AL 35956.
Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service, Alexandria Bay.
Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com
