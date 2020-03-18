Businesses must keep at least 50% of workers at home, governor says

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo is ordering all businesses in the state to have at least half their employees work from home.
“No business can have more than 50 percent of their workforce report for work outside of the home,” he said at a press briefing Wednesday morning.
Exempt from that, he said, are businesses that provide such essential services as food, pharmacies, health care, shipping, supplies.
It’s part of the state’s efforts to reduce the numbers of people that gather in one place, which is one way of slowing the spread of COVID-19.
“You reduce density, you reduce the spread of the disease," Cuomo says.
The number of confirmed cases in the state have almost doubled since Tuesday. They’re now around 2,300, up by about 1,000.
“The numbers are way up because we’re taking more tests,” he said.
The state now has more than double the cases of Washington State. Cuomo said it could be because of New York’s high rate of testing or because of this state’s denser population.
Of those positive cases, nearly 550 have been hospitalized. A little over 100 of them have been discharged.
He also said President Donald Trump is sending the hospital ship USNS Comfort. The 1,000-bed floating hospital will be anchored in New York Harbor.
The federal government is also looking at sending mobile hospital units that can handle 200 to 250 patients. Cuomo said talks are underway to find appropriate places to put them.
Cuomo continued to say the state’s supply of hospital beds and hospital workers won’t meet the demand experts expect as the pandemic progresses.
He did note that the state’s first COVID-19 patient, a 39-year-old health care worker who had recently been in Iran, now tests negative for the disease after spending two weeks isolated in her Manhattan apartment
