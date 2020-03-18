Barn, vintage snowmobiles destroyed by fire

TOWN OF BROWNVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Volunteers from several departments are on the scene of a barn fire just outside of Dexter.
They were called to 16188 County Route 59 in the town of Brownville late Wednesday morning.
According to Drew Heise, deputy chief of the Town of Brownville Fire Department, firefighters were met outside the burning pole barn by the family which owns the property.
Heise said family members told them they had been working in the barn before the blaze broke out.
He also said 40 to 50 vintage snowmobiles had been inside the building, which was destroyed.
Jefferson County dispatchers said volunteers from the following fire departments were called to the scene: Chaumont; Depauville; Glen Park; Three Mile Bay; Sackets Harbor; Town of Watertown, and Town of Brownville.
Heise said the Pamelia Fire Department was also on the scene.
