Fort Drum garrison commander: it’s not “business as usual” on post

"What will begin today, if you have a child in one of our CDCs on the installation, you will be receiving notification on where your child falls into the established prioritization for mission essential," he said. "What we will ask is, if you are not mission essential and your child is coming to the CDC, we are going to ask you not to bring your child to the child development centers so we can continue to provide services to those who absolutely need them as mission essential members of our community."