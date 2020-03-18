Funeral homes affected by COVID-19 concerns

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - COVID-19 may cancel funeral services.
It's because funerals bring large groups together, and the state doesn't want that.
D.L. Calarco Funeral Home has decided to limit viewings to 10 people at a time. Also, funeral services will be delayed, but that happens this time of year anyway.
“We’re so used to spring burials in this area that, even though someone might have a service at the time of the death, we have the burial in the spring. So, in a sense, it’s the same idea. We’re making the arrangements, we’re deciding what to do, and we’re just postponing the services,” said Francee Calarco, co-owner of D.L. Calarco Funeral Home.
Some obituaries are telling people no calling hours will be held because of the current health concerns.
