Getting creative: businesses adapt to COVID-19 restrictions

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - With gyms closed and restaurants only being able to do takeout and delivery, some north country business owners are thinking outside the box.
COVID-19 isn’t going to stop the kids and adults who go to Tae Kwon Do Training Center from getting a workout in.
Although the business is closed, it’s offering virtual classes online six days a week.
“Our goal is to keep our Tae Kwon Do family intact,” owner Rick West said, “keep the kids engaged because they have nothing else to do -- they can’t go to school they can’t play sports.”
With bills and employees to pay, Wiest says the classes are a way to stay afloat.
“There is a way of getting around this and that’s what small business people have to realize, don’t give up don’t stay out,” he said. “Think of a way that you can survive.”
Weist says that he hopes these classes will help kick back against the stress people are feeling at this time.
“The best thing is the morale up,” he said. “Keep our adult morale up, don’t let them get down where they feel defeated.”
Another business opening its doors to opportunity is Johnny D’s restaurant in downtown Watertown.
“I’m always rolling ideas through my head,” owner David Bartlett said. “My bus is just sitting on Bradley Street in one of the storage areas and I said ‘you know what, let’s get the bus out and put it to use.’”
The restaurant will use the bus to deliver dinner to couples who might want to celebrate a special occasion somewhere besides their kitchen.
“You gotta do what you gotta do,” Bartlett said. “When life gives you lemons, you got to make lemonade.
People can call both businesses if they are interested in taking a class or having dinner.
