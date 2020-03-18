Governor directs closure of malls, bowling alleys

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that all bowling alleys, amusement parks and indoor portions of malls will need to close by 8 p.m. Thursday until further notice.
It’s to control crowds and deter the spread of COVID-19.
“We are doing everything we can as states to reduce density and contain the spread of the virus,” Governor Cuomo said. “It is critical that we remain on the same page as our neighboring states, and so far we are the only region in the country partnering to create uniform, regional density reduction policies that prevent ‘state shopping.’ We will continue working together to update our regulations and guidance as the situation evolves while keeping a consistent standard across the region.”
This comes after the governor limited crowd capacity for social gatherings to 50 people and temporarily closed movie theaters, gyms, casinos, bars and restaurants.
