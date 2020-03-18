Help available to nonprofits that provide basic needs

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Northern New York Community Foundation is setting up a fund to help buffer the financial burden nonprofit organization face during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Foundation officials announced Thursday they’re making up to $50,000 available to organizations that support essential needs on Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties.
The money, officials say “can be rapidly deployed to help buffer the impact that may be seen in the coming weeks and months.”
The money would be distributed in a series of micro-grants for food pantries, soup kitchens, and nongovernmental-funded school pantry programs.
The intent, officials say, is to help many organizations at modest levels rather than a few at higher levels.
Interested nonprofit organizations can contact Kraig Everard, director of stewardship and programs, at 315-782-7110 or kraig@nnycf.org.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.