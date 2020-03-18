Hospitals ordered to suspend patient visits

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The state has ordered all hospitals in New York to suspend patient visits due to concerns about COVID-19.
The state Department of Health issued the directive Wednesday to prevent the virus from spreading within hospitals.
There are exceptions to the rule.
Visitors are allowed if they are in some way essential to the care of the patient.
Family members or legal representatives of patients in "imminent end-of-life situations" are also permitted to visit.
However, the visitors must be screened for symptoms or potential exposure to COVID-19 and the duration and number of visits will be minimized.
