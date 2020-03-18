Law firm names new managing partner

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Watertown law firm has a new managing partner.
Conboy, McKay, Bachman & Kendall, LLP have announced that Peter Walton has been named the firm's new managing partner.
He replaces Lawrence Hasseler, who has been managing partner since 1998.
Hasseler will stay with the firm both in Watertown and as the firm's resident partner in its Carthage office.
Walton was born and raised in Watertown and graduated from South Jefferson Central School in 1983, St. Lawrence University in 1987, and with honors from George Washington University Law School in 1992.
He lives in Alexandria Bay with his wife and family.
