Patient flow to change at Samaritan health centers

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center is temporarily closing some of its health clinics to help control the flow of patient traffic during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Effective Thursday, the Family Health Centers in Cape Vincent, Lacona and Sackets Harbor will close and all patients will be seen at larger, nearby facilities in Clayton, Adams, and LeRay.
Patients can still call their normal doctor’s office and phone traffic will be routed to the center that’s temporarily handling those cases.
Hospital officials say patients can expect changes to the way they visit the Family Health Centers.
More telemedicine options will be available and the number of patients in waiting rooms will be limited.
