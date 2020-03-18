Rain tonight

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - An area of low pressure will move to the south of the north country overnight which will bring rain showers to the north country.
Most of the day Thursday will be dry with cloudy conditions. A few peeks of sun can’t be ruled out as highs reach the lower 50′s.
Friday we are watching for the possibility for some strong to severe thunderstorms to move through. Friday will start out with a few thunderstorms, but the severe weather will hold off until the afternoon. The main impacts will be gusty winds and heavy rain. Temperatures on Friday will make a run for the 70′s and I think some locations could reach 70 before temperatures start to drop late in the afternoon.
The weekend will be dry with highs staying in the 30s. Rain comes back into the forecast next week.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.