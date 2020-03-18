Stefanik says border should stay open for health care workers

WASHINGTON (WWNY) - The border between the U.S. and Canada is now closed to non-essential traffic, and north country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik says she’s working to make sure health care workers are considered essential.
President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agreed Wednesday to partially close the border to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Stefanik said in a statement Wednesday morning that she's working with the Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection, and the White House to make sure that Canadians who work at north country hospitals are exempt from the restrictions.
“It is critical that our North Country hospitals and health care providers continue to have full workforce capacity during this unprecedented time,” she said.
