Sun to start, then increasing clouds

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to be a decent day and it should be fairly mild by afternoon.
Skies start clear, but clouds increase and it’ll be a gray day by this afternoon.
Early temperatures in the 20s and 30s will warm up into the low 40s.
Rain starts up overnight and continues into early Thursday morning. Higher elevations could see a little snow mixed in.
Most of the Thursday should be dry, though. Skies will be mostly cloudy and highs will be in the mid-50s.
We’ll have showers on Friday, the first full day of spring. It will be windy and thunderstorms are possible. Highs will be in the mid-60s.
Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the 30s and we’ll have sunshine both days.
There’s a chance of mixed precipitation Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 40s both days.
