Watertown schools begin drive-up service for students

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Wednesday marked the first day of drive-up service as Watertown city schools feed children who aren't in the classroom.
The district had pick-up locations at North, Ohio and Sherman elementary schools, the high school, and the Fairgrounds YMCA.
From 11 a.m. to noon, lunches for the day and breakfast for Thursday were served.
"When you think about the mission of the school district, the education is the first piece, but we've put that aside for a few days and we're looking at meeting the critical needs of our students, we need to make sure that they have the food that they need, and that's our first priority," said Patti LaBarr, district superintendent.
All school districts are striving to help feed their students until school reopens.
