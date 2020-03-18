What border closure means for Ogdensburg business

“I knew that we were going to be affected immediately, with closing the border to essentials only. Because like I said, our business is driven by Canadians. Probably 90 percent of our traffic is Canadians picking up parcels, shipping,” said Rhonda Roethel, Roethel Parcel Service. “The thing is you can go to any store in Ogdensburg or any restaurants and you're going to see Canadian plates. They're all over. You know we welcome them because they drive a lot of our economy here.”