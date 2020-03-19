Brief Classic Movie Blog - Vacation From Marriage

Written by Clemence Dane and Anthony Pelisser from a story from Dane (who won an Oscar) and directed by renowned Brit director Alexanda Korda, this film is delightful and moving. The use of parallel storytelling and perspective are two techniques used very well here. When the couple reunite for a leave, instead of excitement they both feel dread. Each of them has changed and they have no desire to go back to their staid marriage and dull spouse. One of the best scenes is near the end of the film when the four friends; Robert and Scotty and Cathy and Dizzy are outside late at night at a deserted London intersection debating who goes back to the “flat” and who is going to a hotel, because the marrieds don’t want to be alone together. It is very well staged and Korda uses the wide lens and theater spacing to demonstrate the “distance.” The film’s ending is understated and unsentimental with a nice metaphor about clear vision.