Cloudy, but warm & dry

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Rain early Thursday morning is moving off to the east and it should turn out to be a fairly nice day.
Highs will be in the mid-50s under mostly cloudy skies.
Spring officially starts just before midnight tonight.
Rain starts overnight into Friday morning and continues all day. Downpours could be heavy at times and thunderstorms are possible.
It will be windy, with gusts to 45 miles per hour or more.
Temperatures drop into the 20s heading into Saturday morning.
It will be sunny and in the 30s both Saturday and Sunday.
It will be in the 40s with a chance of precipitation for Monday and Tuesday.
There is a small chance of rain on Wednesday. Highs will be around 50.
