Dick’s stores to close for 2 weeks

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Even though Salmon Run Mall stores with exterior entrances can remain open, Dick’s Sporting Goods won’t be one of them.
All Dick’s stores are closing as part of the effort to stop COVID-19 from spreading.
In a statement, Dick’s chairman and CEO Ed Stack said the stores were closing Wednesday and planned to reopen on April 2.
Customers can still shop online and the store’s new Curbside Contactless Pickup service will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
To help deal with the shutdown, Dick’s employees will receive full pay and benefits during the two-week shutdown.
