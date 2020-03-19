Don’t flush disinfecting wipes

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Many of us are using disinfecting wipes during this COVID-19 outbreak. After you use one, don’t flush it down the toilet.
Crews at the Watertown Pollution Control Plant have pulled wipes out of pipes. Wipes don't break down like toilet paper and paper towels do.
Crew members ask you to help prevent damage to pipes by tossing wipes in the trash, not the toilet.
“They don’t break down into the system. They are not biodegradable and they cause problems inside our lift stations and pumping so I ask if you use the wipes, dispose of them properly,” said Chief Operator Mark Crandall.
Crandall says this advice is for anyone living anywhere - any city, village of private water system.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.