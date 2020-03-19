HARRISVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Miss Eveylon Gleadle, 99, of Harrisville, died on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in the comfort of her home where she was surrounded by her caretakers and friends.
Eveylon was born September 4, 1920, a daughter of the late Arthur and Eunice (Morrow) Gleadle. Miss Gleadle was never married. Eveylon was a member of the Pilgrim Holiness Church in Harrisville. She is survived by two cousins and her friends.
A brother, Doye Gleadle predeceased her.
Calling hours for Eveylon will be held at the Scanlon Funeral Home, State Street, Harrisville, on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 12:00 pm till 2:00 pm, followed immediately by her funeral service at 2:00 pm. Burial in the Harrisville Community Cemetery will take place in the spring.
Memories and condolences may be expressed online at www.scanlonfuneral.com. Arrangements for Miss Eveylon Gleadle are under the care of the Scanlon Funeral Home of Harrisville.
