Gordmans stores adjust hours during COVID-19 outbreak
Gordmans (Source: MGN Online)
March 19, 2020 at 7:41 AM EDT - Updated March 19 at 7:41 AM

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gordmans stores in Gouverneur, Ogdensburg, and Malone are reducing hours.

Those stores were formerly known as Peebles.

Until further notice, all Gordmans stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The company says it is increasing the frequency of store cleanings, reminding associates of their training on illness prevention, and advising employees to stay home if they are not feeling well and seek medical attention if they have symptoms.

