How you can help nonprofits in special need of funding & resources

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - With so many people out of work during this time, nonprofits around northern New York are in special need of funding and resources. Two local organizations are helping with that.
The United Way of Northern New York and the Northern New York Community Foundation have each set up crisis funds, with the foundation gifting $50,000 to start.
The organizations are using their funds to help more than 50 nonprofits in the area continue providing for families in need by supplying resources like food, paper products and cleaning items.
Food pantries, mental health services, child care and senior care are just a few examples of programs that will be benefiting from the funds.
The organizations say they have to be proactive and rapidly deploy aid to ensure people in need don't go without and they say they need your help.
"For those of us who are lucky enough to have the ability to give, this is our time. We're talking about our friends, our families, our neighbors, we're talking about our work colleagues. For those of us who can, please do give," said Jamie Cox, United Way of Northern New York president and CEO.
“I think it’s important for us as one community to stand together, not only for what it’s going to do, but also for what it symbolizes. I think it helps give a little positivity in an otherwise negative situation,” said Rande Richardson, Northern New York Community Foundation executive director.
For links to donate to the two funds, visit www.unitedway-nny.org/crisisfund or www.nnycf.org.
