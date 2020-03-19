Inmates won’t be moved from county jails to state prisons during COVID-19 outbreak

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - County jail inmates with state sentences won’t be moved to state prison right now.
The state Department of Corrections made the change Thursday.
Those inmates will stay in county jails as the COVID-19 outbreaks plays out.
The union representing corrections officers, meanwhile, is calling on New York to also stop the transfer of inmates from state prison to state prison.
The state says it has started limiting transfers into some prisons and reducing the number of prisoners moved at one time.
