Kitchen help and drivers needed for senior meal program

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County's senior nutrition program needs kitchen help and drivers – fast.
Since it suspended meals at senior centers last week it has seen a steep rise in people requesting meals delivered to their homes. The nutrition program is now trying to deliver about 550 meals per day.
Some of the new requests are from people who formerly dined at senior centers.
But St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging Director Andrea Montgomery says seniors alarmed at empty grocery store shelves are also calling.
In addition, the program has lost a large number of volunteers due to concerns about the new coronavirus.
Many of its volunteers are in risk groups that are being told to minimize contact with others. These include kitchen and delivery helpers from United Helpers and The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence.
Also, many of its drivers are over age 60.
If you would like to volunteer call the Office for the Aging at 315-386-4730.
