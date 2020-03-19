Lewis County Health System sets up coronavirus resource line

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - In an effort to increase available resources, Lewis County Health System has opened a resource triage line dedicated to public questions about COVID-19.
The phone line -- 315-376-9678 -- will be available on a 24-hour basis, seven days a week and will be staffed by a registered nurse.
It’s only for non-emergency calls.
The phone line is for people who have questions about the coronavirus and who might be concerned they have the disease. They would be given instructions on any next steps they should take.
The resource line not only provides information, but it also helps take pressure off emergency rooms and community physicians who could become overwhelmed by non-emergency visits.
The health system is also opening a Call First Clinic in the former dermatology clinic on the ground floor of the Medical Arts Building, on the main hospital campus in Lowville. The clinic will see patients with fever, cough or flu-like symptoms by appointment only. There will be no walk-ins. To do this, regular operations at the LCGH Extended Hours Clinic have been temporarily suspended.
The Call First Clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments can be set up by calling 315-376-9678.
