Massena library offers curbside book pickup

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Books at curbside. That’s what the Massena Public Library is offering.
It’s how book lending is being done at the library.
They'll bring the books to you at curbside – all bagged and ready to go.
Many other libraries have closed entirely to the public. The Massena Library's experiment drew 20 patrons on its first day.
Like so much these days, it's new to everyone.
“Most people are nervous and they're like: 'You can just leave it there.' Or anybody with mobility issues we'll put it right in their car. Everybody's very appreciative. Everybody's super grateful that we're doing it. We're just trying to do best by our community,” said Ronnie Tatro, youth services, Massena Public Library.
If you want to get a book at curbside, you can just call the library at 315-769-9914 or email maslib@ncls.org.
