Mel’s Sports History: Matt Gorman’s Magical Ride

Mel's Sports History
March 19, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT - Updated March 19 at 6:37 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mel Busler’s sports history class is back in session.

There is no NCAA basketball tournament this year, but 17 years ago, it was a special time for Syracuse basketball.

A former local high school player was a part of that team. That player was Matt Gorman.

Gorman was a force with Watertown, leading the Cyclones to a sectional title his junior season.

His play caught the attention of Jim Boeheim at Syracuse.

