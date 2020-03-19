Mel’s Sports History: Matt Gorman’s Magical Ride

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mel Busler’s sports history class is back in session.
There is no NCAA basketball tournament this year, but 17 years ago, it was a special time for Syracuse basketball.
A former local high school player was a part of that team. That player was Matt Gorman.
Gorman was a force with Watertown, leading the Cyclones to a sectional title his junior season.
His play caught the attention of Jim Boeheim at Syracuse.
You can hear from Gorman in the video.
