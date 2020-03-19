More retailers close, curbside pickup offered at others

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - More retail stores are closing.
J.C. Penney and TJ Maxx stores are shutting their doors for the next two weeks.
Governor Cuomo had already shut down interior stores in malls.
Larger anchor stores with their own entrances are allowed to stay open.
However, Karla Woods at the Salmon Run Mall in Watertown says as of 7 p.m. Thursday, the only stores still operating will be DSW, Dick's Sporting Goods and Best Buy.
She said all three will be offering curbside pickup only.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.