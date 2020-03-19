Ogdensburg mayor calls for ouster of city manager, police supervisors union opposes it

First, timing: as our nation is in a state of emergency we must come together as citizens and support one another and get through this trying time. We all need each-other and we need a stable leader for our city who knows how to handle these situations. This is not the time to make knee-jerk terminations based on differences of opinion. Furthermore; the same timing creates an inability for public attendance at this meeting. A time when public presence is prohibited is not the time to make major decisions that have an immeasurable impact on the citizens. This eliminates the ability for the public to be able to stand at a podium and look at each council member while voicing their opinion.