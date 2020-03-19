Restaurant delivers free lunches to hospital emergency workers

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - While we can't control much that's happening in the world right now, one restaurant shows us how we can control the way we treat one another.
Vito’s Gourmet in Watertown delivered lunches and positivity after two anonymous donors paid for 40 meals to be given away.
"People's mindset right now is to help in small ways. It doesn't have to be huge, but every little contribution you can make to bettering somebody's day is really important right now," said Todd Tarzia, Vito's Gourmet owner.
Tarzia knew just what to do with the generous donation.
“Healthcare workers right now are the front lines, they’re doing so much, so we thought maybe they’re a little stressed out, maybe they could use something to perk them up a little bit. Everybody likes a free lunch,” he said.
Meals were delivered to Samaritan Medical Center's Emergency Department workers.
“This is an over-the-top gesture from our community; we appreciate it wholeheartedly. They’re working really hard, and thank you so much,” said Hannah Sherrill, Samaritan ER clinical nurse educator.
Vito's employees say it's important to think globally and act locally during difficult times like this.
“Each individual person can’t change what’s going on in the world right now, but we can certainly change the lives of the people around us,” said Tarzia.
