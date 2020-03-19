Samaritan Medical Center CEO discusses drive-up COVID-19 test site, visitor restrictions

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center will offer a drive-up location so people can be tested for COVID-19.
SMC President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Carman appeared on 7 News This Evening on Wednesday to discuss that and other changes going on at the hospital.
He said a COVID-19 drive-up location will be set up at an SMC property at 22567 Summit Drive by the end of the week.
Carman also discussed Samaritan’s COVID-19 Resource Line, which people who suspect they have the virus are asked to call. That number is 315-755-3100.
He also talked about the changes regarding the visitation of patients.
Watch his interview above.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.