Samaritan to start drive-through COVID-19 tests

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A drive-through COVID-19 testing site is starting up at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown Thursday.
Hospital officials announced around noon Thursday that the state Department of Health has approved Samaritan to open an appointment only, drive-up testing site for COVID-19.
In order to be tested there, people must follow these steps:
- Call the Samaritan’s resource line at 315-755-3100 to be screened. The line is open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. Callers will be asked a series of questions.
- If the registered nurse on the resource line determines the caller needs to be tested for COVID-19, they will have an appointment scheduled with an appointment coordinator. The coordinator will pre-register the person and collect demographic information.
- Once an appointment is scheduled, the caller will visit the testing site at the back entrance of 22567 Summit Drive, Building II. Signs will lead people to the appropriate.
- Signs will instruct people getting tested to keep their windows closed as they enter the intake tent. They will be instructed to hold their Identification up to the window so Intake staff can validate their name and date of birth to check in for the appointment and automatically order the lab test.
- Once checked in by intake staff, people will be instructed to pull forward to the testing area, where staff will confirm the screening questions, then instruct the patient to roll down their window.
- Staff will swap the patient’s nasal cavity and provide them with home care instructions to perform while they wait for results. The visit will then be over and the patient will be asked to drive away.
Hospital officials say the process is designed to minimize risks to health care workers and save on personal protection equipment needed to test patients.
