Some Salmon Run Mall stores will stay open

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Some stores at Watertown’s Salmon Run Mall will remain open as the state takes measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that indoor portions of malls will need to close by 8 p.m. Thursday until further notice.
Pyramid Management Group, which owns Salmon Run Mall, said stores with dedicated exterior entrances, such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Best Buy and J.C. Penney, will be able to remain open following the required protocols.
Stephen Congel, chief executive officer Pyramid Management Group, said they “respect the decision to further enhance community mitigation and reduce density for the greater good.”
